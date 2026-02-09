Alba PCB installs second direct imaging system at Italian facility

The installation is part of an expansion of the site’s cleanroom infrastructure, with a second Class 10,000 cleanroom now in operation. The cleanroom is designed to support advanced imaging processes for PCB manufacturing.

The newly installed system is a Ledia LDI platform supplied by Japanese Screen Research. According to Alba PCB, the system is used for direct imaging of photoresist and solder mask and is based on multi-wavelength UV-LED exposure technology.

Alba PCB states that the system enables high-resolution imaging of both iinternal and external layers of the PCB, as well as solder mask, supporting fine features and accurate pattern definition. The company also notes that the LED-based exposure technology reduces energy consumption and heat generation compared to laser-based systems.

Alba PCB said the investment is part of its efforts to maintain a high technological level at its Italian production facility.