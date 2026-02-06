Sungrow plans manufacturing facility in Poland

According to Sungrow, the facility is expected to become operational within the next 12 months and create approximately 400 jobs. The factory will manufacture photovoltaic inverters and energy storage systems for the European market.

The planned production capacity includes up to 20 GW of inverters annually and up to 12.5 GWh of energy storage systems. Sungrow stated that the site will include advanced manufacturing and quality assurance functions.

The company said the investment is intended to strengthen its European supply chain by locating manufacturing closer to customers, with the aim of reducing lead times and improving logistics efficiency across the region.

"This new facility marks an important milestone for Sungrow in Europe. It allows us to be closer to our customers, respond more effectively to market needs, and will be a cornerstone of Sungrow's strategy to bolster European supply-chain stability while creating skilled employment," said Shawn Shi, President of Sungrow Europe, in the press release.

Sungrow has been active in Europe since 2005 and established Sungrow Europe as a legal entity in 2011. The company’s European headquarters is located in Munich, Germany, and its regional operations include local offices, research and development centres, warehouses, and training and service facilities across Europe.