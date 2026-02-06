Rehm Thermal Systems appoints JSD as distributor in Poland

JSD has been active in the Polish electronics manufacturing market since 2004 and provides products and services for SMT production. The company operates as a system house, implementing complete production lines from the initial idea to commissioning. JSD has its headquarters in Warsaw and a service and competence centre in Gdańsk, and also operates a demo room and training facility for reflow process testing and optimisation.

According to Rehm Thermal Systems, the partnership is intended to strengthen local support for customers in Poland. Michael Hanke, Sales Manager at Rehm Thermal Systems, said the cooperation is expected to improve response times and enhance process support and after-sales service in the region.

“With JSD, we are gaining a highly experienced partner with in-depth market knowledge in Poland and broad expertise in SMT manufacturing,” said Michael Hanke, Sales Manager at Rehm Thermal Systems, in a press release. “Together, we can offer our customers even faster response times, intensive process support, and excellent after-sales service.”

From JSD’s perspective, the agreement expands its existing full-line offering for electronics manufacturers. Szczepan Reiss, CEO of JSD, stated that Rehm’s reflow soldering systems complement the company’s portfolio and allow it to offer additional solutions covering consulting, system integration, and long-term service.

JSD Polska will be responsible for distribution, project planning, installation, service, and maintenance of Rehm reflow soldering systems in Poland.