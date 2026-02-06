Kongsberg secures RWS order for German and Swedish CAVS 6x6 programme

The order covers several hundred protector RS4 stations and has a contract value of approximately EUR 140 million. The agreement also includes the potential for "substantial follow-on orders" during 2026 and in the years ahead.

"This contract positions the RS4 as the standard weapon station configuration across the multinational CAVS fleet. We are pleased to extend our cooperation with the Swedish and German armed forces," said Kjetil Reiten Myhra, Executive Vice President at Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, in a press release.

The protector RS4 supplied under the contract is a modernised version of the Nordic configuration already in service with several European forces. The system features integrated sensors, support for multiple weapon types, and the option to add counter-UAS capabilities to address aerial drone threats.