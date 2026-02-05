Siemens acquires Canopus AI

Canopus AI develops computational metrology solutions for wafer and mask inspection, using AI to support measurement accuracy and process control in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Grenoble, France.

According to Siemens, the acquisition expands its electronic design automation (EDA) software portfolio by adding computational metrology and inspection capabilities. The technology is intended to support semiconductor manufacturers facing increasing process complexity as device geometries shrink and production volumes increase.

The acquired technology will be integrated with Siemens’ existing EDA offerings, including its Calibre portfolio, to strengthen what Siemens describes as a digital thread linking semiconductor design and manufacturing. Siemens states that the combination is aimed at improving yield ramp, process control and time-to-volume for advanced semiconductor nodes.

Canopus AI’s software focuses on AI-enabled wafer and mask metrology and inspection, addressing the growing need for large-scale measurement data in advanced semiconductor fabrication.

Siemens did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction.