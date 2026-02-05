For over three decades, Eurocircuits has specialised in prototyping and small-series manufacturing for professional electronics. The company serves more than 15,000 active customers across Europe and India, ranging from start-ups to established OEMs and EMS providers, with a particular focus on new product introduction (NPI).

Eurocircuits employs more than 750 people and operates production facilities in Germany, Hungary and India. In India, the company operates under the PCB Power brand. Engineering and customer support functions are also located across several European countries.

The company’s operating model is built around a digital-first approach, with customers accessing online tools for design rule checking, manufacturability verification, pricing, ordering and order tracking. According to Eurocircuits, this allows design issues to be identified early in the development process, reducing iteration cycles and supporting right-first-time manufacturing.

Eurocircuits focuses exclusively on prototyping and low-volume, high-mix production, and positions itself outside traditional volume-driven manufacturing models. The company states that this allows it to complement rather than compete with high-volume EMS providers.

With the backing of Avedon, Eurocircuits looks to strengthen its market position further, scale its digital and technological capabilities, including the targeted application of AI across the organisation, and continue to invest in people, systems and processes. The partnership is intended to provide strategic and financial backing for sustainable, long-term growth, while allowing the founders and management team to remain closely involved in steering the company.

Commenting on the partnership, the founders of Eurocircuits said that the agreement will allow the company to invest further in its digital platforms, workforce and manufacturing capabilities, while maintaining the values and culture on which the company was built.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.