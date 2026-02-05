Aspocomp installs new copper plating line at Finnish PCB factory

The new line combines electroless (chemical) copper plating with the electrolytic copper process in a single process flow. Aspocomp states that the solution is intended to improve process control, reliability and manufacturing capacity across its PCB production.

According to the company, the process applies a low-build electroless copper layer followed by 3–5 micrometres of electrolytic copper, aimed at improving plated through-hole quality and copper distribution. The new line is also intended to support higher aspect ratio through-holes, finer features and more reliable microvia production.

Aspocomp further states that the investment increases copper plating capacity by approximately 1.5 times, contributing to shorter lead times and higher throughput. The line includes machine-learning-based automation intended to optimise throughput and machine utilisation.

The copper plating line forms part of Aspocomp’s plan to increase overall production capacity by more than 50%. The project is co-funded by the European Union through the Just Transition Fund, with the funding authority being the Centre for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment of North Ostrobothnia.