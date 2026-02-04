Kongsberg secures counter-UAS contract in Poland

The contract was signed with the Polish Armaments Agency and will be delivered through a consortium consisting of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and Poland’s state-owned defence group Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ). The programme, known as SAN CUAS, covers the delivery of 18 counter-UAS batteries intended to protect Poland against aerial threats posed by unmanned systems.

The batteries will include a wide variety of effectors, including 35 mm, 30 mm and 12.7 mm guns, as well as missiles, interceptor drones and other means to counter aerial threats. Advanced Protection Systems (APS), a PGZ subcontractor, will provide a command-and-control architecture intended to link sensors and effectors within the SAN CUAS system and support integration with Polish national air defence capabilities.

The SAN CUAS solution is based on Kongsberg’s Protector family of weapon systems, including the Medium Caliber Turret MCT30 and the Protector Remote Weapon Station. The MCT30 turret is currently in full-rate production and is designed as an unmanned, lightweight and fully digitalised system.

As part of the deliveries, Kongsberg said it plans to invest in expanding its manufacturing capacity in Poland to support higher production volumes and local delivery of defence systems.