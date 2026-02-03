Zollner establishes shared service centre in India

According to the company, operational activities at the Pune location will begin with engineering services. Further expansion is planned to include IT and procurement services, with each function introduced in line with internal requirements, priorities and process maturity levels. Zollner states that the shared service model is intended to bundle capacities, manage workload peaks and improve the performance of central functions across the organisation.

“With the Shared Service Centre, we are creating additional availability across time zones, increasing our responsiveness and strengthening international collaboration within our organisation,” says Christian Giereth, Managing Director of Zollner Services India Pvt. Ltd., in a press release.

Zollner also announced that Mandar Mahajan has joined the company as Head of the Shared Service Centre India. Mahajan has been with the company since January and is currently based in Germany for training and knowledge transfer to align quality standards, processes and collaboration models from the outset.

In the coming months, Zollner plans a gradual expansion of the local office and team in Pune. The company states that the scope of services will be expanded in parallel, with further scaling evaluated continuously based on demand.