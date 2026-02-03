Marvell completes acquisition of Celestial AI

Celestial AI develops optical interconnect technology for scale-up connectivity in large-scale AI systems. Its Photonic Fabric technology is designed to support high-bandwidth, low-latency connections across AI and cloud data centre architectures. Following the acquisition, Celestial AI’s technologies and teams will be integrated into Marvell’s Data Center Group.

According to Marvell, the acquisition expands its optical connectivity capabilities for data centre customers and is intended to support next-generation AI infrastructure. The company states that the transaction adds a new addressable market related to scale-up interconnect technologies.

Marvell expects initial revenue contributions from Celestial AI to begin in the second half of fiscal year 2028. Revenue is expected to ramp in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2028 to an annualised run rate of approximately USD 500 million, with a further increase to an annualised run rate of USD 1 billion by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2029.