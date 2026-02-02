Demcon acquires electronics company Leap Development

Dutch technology developer Demcon has expanded its technological capabilities with the acquisition of Leap Development.

The Deventer-based organization, which will henceforth be known as Demcon electronics, specializes in RF technology, wireless communication, embedded systems and integrated electronics development. With this latest addition, the Demcon group now has a specialized company that is dedicated entirely to electronics development projects and has state-of-the-art testing facilities, Demcon said.

The integration of Leap Development will allow product development companies within the Demcon group to benefit from additional electronics expertise. It also grants them access to more in-depth RF knowledge and advanced design and testing facilities that offer significant added value in complex system development, Demcon said.

“We welcome a unique source of specialist electronics knowledge to our group. The combination of their RF expertise, experience with embedded systems and high-grade testing facilities ties in perfectly with our ambition of offering our clients fully integrated technological solutions,” said Demcon CEO Dennis Schipper. “This latest addition to our group not only solidifies our position in the high-tech market, but will also expedite innovation across all our divisions.”