Metlen expands green energy footprint in UK, Ireland, Italy

Greek company Metlen is expanding its international footprint in renewable energy and storage through new project awards and strategic partnerships in the UK, Ireland and Italy.

In the UK, one of Metlen’s core renewable energy markets, the company has secured a new EPC contract with Elgin for the 24.5 MW Maesmawr solar park in Rhondda Cynon Taff, Wales. The project, which was fully developed by Elgin, is their first UK project to enter construction since Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners acquired a majority stake in 2024, Metlen said.

In Ireland, Metlen is further expanding its presence through a new EPC contract for a solar project in County Louth, forming part of the wider Project Monvallet portfolio. The overall project comprises a multi-phase photovoltaic solar park combined with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), with a total planned capacity exceeding 200 MW. Project Monvallet is owned by L&G NTR Clean Power (Europe) III SCSp RAIF, a joint platform between NTR, a renewable energy specialist, and Legal & General’s Asset Management division, Metlen said.

Metlen’s scope covers the construction of the first two phases of the solar park, corresponding to 65 MW of installed capacity. The project has already secured planning and grid connections, enabling a streamlined path to delivery.

In Italy, Metlen has recently signed a 7-year physical Tolling Agreement with Dolomiti Energia Group for a 25 MW / 75 MWh BESS in the Apulia region. The project is being developed and executed entirely in-house by Metlen’s Renewables & Energy Transition Platform and has already secured a Capacity Market award. Construction is underway, with commissioning expected in 2026.