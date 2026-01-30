Indian AI semiconductor startup Agrani Labs raises $8M

Agrani Labs, a Bengaluru-based AI semiconductor startup, has come out of stealth and raised USD 8 million in a seed round led by Peak XV Partners with participation from angel investors.

The proceeds will be used to scale engineering efforts and advance product development as Agrani Labs works towards building globally competitive AI compute solutions, according to a report by Entrackr.

The company is building a full-stack AI compute platform, covering both hardware and software. Along with GPU design, it is also developing its own software stack, including compilers, libraries, system software and AI frameworks.

Agrani Labs said it has made progress on architecture and product definition and has built early versions of its hardware and software stack. It is also collaborating with academic institutions, semiconductor partners, government research bodies and software ecosystems to speed up development, according to a report by Entrepreneur.