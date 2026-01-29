According to BAE Systems, the U.S. Navy has awarded Data Link Solutions — a joint venture between BAE Systems and Collins Aerospace (RTX) — a $248 million production contract for Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS JTRS) terminals. The radios are designed to provide jam-resistant Link 16 connectivity for air, land and maritime platforms used by U.S. and coalition forces.

BAE Systems states that the MIDS JTRS is a software-defined, four-channel radio supporting Link 16 and additional waveforms for secure voice and data exchange. The contract supports deliveries across more than 45 U.S. and international platform types, including unmanned systems and ground command vehicles.

In a separate announcement, BAE Systems confirmed that the UK Ministry of Defence has awarded a £453.5 million contract to BAE Systems, Leonardo UK and Parker Meggitt for production of the European Common Radar System Mk2 (ECRS Mk2) for the Royal Air Force’s Eurofighter Typhoon fleet. The order covers 38 AESA radars.

The ECRS Mk2 is an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar intended to replace the current radar on UK Typhoon aircraft and add enhanced detection, tracking and electronic warfare functions.

Both contract awards highlight how secure tactical communications and next-generation sensor technologies remain central to modernization efforts within defense electronics. For suppliers and integrators across the military and aerospace value chain, these programmes signal continued investment in software-defined radios, RF subsystems, radar electronics and integration services — areas with cascading implications for component manufacturers and system houses alike.