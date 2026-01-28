KAUST establishes ‘Quantum Foundry’ to boost quantum ecosystem

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) has established the KAUST Quantum Foundry, a program designed to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s ability to fabricate commercial and reproducible quantum hardware.

By enabling structured, shared access to KAUST quantum cleanrooms, the Foundry supports device prototyping and process development, allowing industry and academic partners to collaborate on emerging quantum technologies, KAUST said in a news release.

Building on KAUST’s existing cleanroom infrastructure and Core Labs expertise, the Quantum Foundry introduces a quantum-specific operating model that distinguishes it from general nanofabrication facilities. This model focuses on process standardization and the development of Process Design Kits (PDKs), tools that enable researchers to design and fabricate devices using consistent, well-defined processes.

The KAUST Quantum Foundry is being launched as a phased initiative, with capabilities expanding over time as processes, expertise, and infrastructure are established. As it matures, the Foundry is intended to support collaboration across superconducting, photonic, and hybrid quantum platforms, while creating clear pathways for technology transfer and early-stage commercialization through KAUST’s innovation ecosystem, including the National Transformation Institute (NTI), the news release said.