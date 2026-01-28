Connected Energy to develop EV battery testing facility

Connected Energy is developing an advanced EV battery testing facility in the UK. The company is creating the flagship facility as part of its first wholly owned and operated second-life BESS site. This dedicated hub will test and integrate batteries from multiple EV bus and truck manufacturers, demonstrating the clear business case for repurposing them in grid-scale, second-life BESS, the company said in a press release.

“This development marks the next step in Connected Energy’s growth,” said Matthew Lumsden, CEO, Connected Energy. “Having successfully shown how second-life BESS can work on a commercial scale, we are now moving to owning and operating grid-scale storage sites, with our first site also functioning as an advanced test facility.”

The new site is at Scottow Enterprise Park in Norfolk, close to the company’s technical centre.Connected Energy has secured planning permission for the development from North Norfolk District Council and is moving forward with construction. The site is expected to be operational by mid-2026. The £2 million project is supported by the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK (APC) as part of a project to enhance EV battery reuse and recycling.

Along with the test facility, Scottow will house Connected Energy’s first 5MWh BESS. By trading energy and providing grid services, the site will provide hard evidence on the value-add potential of repurposing end-of-life EV batteries.