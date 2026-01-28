ASML tops forecasts on AI chip demand, plans workforce cuts

ASML said net bookings reached EUR 13.2 billion in Q4, well above market expectations of around EUR 6.3 billion. The surge reflects continued orders for advanced lithography tools used to produce leading-edge logic and memory chips for AI, data centre and high-performance computing applications.

The company noted that customers remain positive about the medium-term outlook, suggesting that AI-related semiconductor demand is not just a short-term spike but a structural growth driver for the industry, Reuters wrote.

Despite the strong order intake, ASML also announced plans to cut around 1,700 jobs, mainly in management and support roles. The move signals a focus on cost control and efficiency after years of rapid expansion, even as demand for advanced equipment remains robust.

Looking ahead, ASML raised its 2026 revenue outlook to EUR 34–39 billion, indicating confidence in continued investment by chipmakers. The company also reiterated its long-term growth expectations as advanced manufacturing nodes and AI workloads drive demand for its extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems.

For the wider electronics supply chain, ASML’s results are a key signal: major chipmakers are still committing significant capital to next-generation production, particularly for AI-focused devices. That points to sustained demand not only for semiconductor equipment, but also for materials, components and advanced manufacturing services across the ecosystem.