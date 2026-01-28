Aegis completes acquisition of simulation software provider Simio

According to Aegis, the acquisition is intended to strengthen its manufacturing operations management offering by combining execution, planning and simulation tools under one platform. The company positions the combination as enabling manufacturers to analyse what happened, what is happening, and what will happen.

“We are excited to join forces with Simio, expanding our 30-year legacy of pioneering MES software innovation. This acquisition unites cutting-edge solutions under one platform, empowering customers to make mission-critical decisions via access to end-to-end support throughout the manufacturing process. We’re grateful to our employees, customers and partners for supporting us through this next chapter of growth,” says Jason Spera, Co-Founder and CEO of Aegis, in a press release.

Simio is known for its simulation and APS software, which is used to model complex manufacturing and operational workflows. The company’s tools are also used in academic settings and are included in the curriculum at more than 500 higher education institutions worldwide, exposing engineering and operations students to digital twin and simulation technologies.

Simio founder Dennis Pegden said the company sees Aegis as a strategic partner for its next phase of growth and confirmed that he will remain a shareholder following the transaction.