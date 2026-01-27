Samara raises $10M to accelerate spacecraft production

Samara Aerospace has announced the close of its USD 10 million seed round. Balerion Space Ventures led the round, with participation from new and existing investors, including Illinois Ventures, MFV Partners, Access Venture Partners, and others, Samara said in a press release.

Samara, which is based in San Francisco, California, said it has built, tested, delivered and integrated a payload ready for orbit in four months, proving its ability to move from concept to flight-ready hardware quickly.

“This round is a direct result of execution,” said Patrick Haddox, CEO at Samara Aerospace. “We showed that a small, focused team can deliver flight-ready systems quickly and reliably, and investors responded.”

The funding will allow Samara to scale operations within its new 11,200-square-foot production facility, adding staff and equipment to increase manufacturing capacity and shorten delivery timelines for future missions.

The round builds on a SpaceWERX USD 4 million Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) award and a NASA Phase I contract. Together, this capital enables Samara to double its team size, upgrade its production line, and prepare for the launch of its first mission, Hummingbird-1, in 2027, the company said.

As part of this next phase, Hummingbird-1 is now accepting applications for hosted payload opportunities, offering government and commercial customers a rapid path to orbit on a high-performance, mission-ready spacecraft platform.