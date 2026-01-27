Rigetti bags $8.4M quantum computer order from C-DAC

Rigetti Computing India P L, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Rigetti Computing, Inc. has announced that it has received a USD 8.4 million purchase order to deliver a 108-qubit quantum computer to the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), an R&D organization under India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The system will be installed on-premises at C-DAC’s Bengaluru center and is scheduled to be deployed in the second half of 2026, according to a media release.

The system includes Rigetti’s proprietary chiplet-based architecture.

“We are honored that C-DAC has recognized the value of Rigetti’s quantum computing technology and expertise by selecting our system for the first quantum computer to be installed and integrated into their supercomputing data center and systems,” said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO. “Our open and modular architecture enables the hands-on R&D and innovation C-DAC requires to bring hybrid classical-quantum supercomputing to their community of scientific and industrial partners.”

This order builds on Rigetti’s existing partnership with C-DAC. In September 2025, Rigetti and C-DAC announced that they had signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the co-development of hybrid quantum computing systems to support government laboratories and academics pursuing quantum computing R&D, the media release said.