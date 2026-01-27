AT&S to triple cleanroom capacity at Leoben site

The cleanroom area at the Leoben plant will increase from 760 to 2,300 square metres. The expansion will span two floors, with elevators and staircases built to cleanroom standards. AT&S will also upgrade the cleanroom classification by one level to ISO 6. According to the company, the associated office, storage and logistics areas will be adapted as part of the project.

The investment volume is described as being in the mid-single-digit million euro range. Completion of the expansion is planned for summer 2026.

The capacity increase follows the commissioning of AT&S’s competence centre for R&D and IC substrate production at the same site in summer 2025. The company said the current project focuses on expanding and modernising existing PCB production facilities.

“After a challenging year and a half, things are looking up again,” says Michael Mertin, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of AT&S, in a press release. “The driver is artificial intelligence. It is therefore crucial to invest boldly in our own capabilities, especially in a challenging global economic environment. Our decision to consistently expand production in Leoben-Hinterberg is a clear commitment to quality and a strategic step towards securing our technological sovereignty and our ability to supply our customers in the long term.”

Barbara Decker-Schlögl. As Senior Director Operations and the new site manager, says in the press release that this investment will take the site to the next technological level.