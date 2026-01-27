ASMPT reviews strategic options for SMT Solutions segment

The Singapore-based equipment supplier said the review will evaluate a range of potential outcomes for the SMT business. These include, but are not limited to, a divestiture, joint venture, spin-off, public listing, or continued ownership with further strategic development.

ASMPT said the process is aimed at identifying options that best support the long-term growth of the SMT Solutions segment, while also safeguarding the interests of employees, customers and suppliers.

The SMT Solutions segment provides equipment, software and services for electronics manufacturing across automotive, industrial, consumer electronics and semiconductor-related applications. Its portfolio covers production environments ranging from high-mix, low-volume manufacturing to high-speed mass production, as well as advanced packaging technologies.

Key products include DEK printing systems and the Siplace placement platform. The segment also offers software solutions spanning machine, line, factory and enterprise levels, including a modular and cloud-ready MES.

ASMPT did not provide a timeline for the completion of the assessment.