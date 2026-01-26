SkyFi raises $12.7M to advance access to satellite imagery

SkyFi, an Austin, Texas-based AI-first Earth intelligence platform, has announced that it has raised USD 12.7 million in an oversubscribed Series A funding round.

The round was co-led by Buoyant Ventures and IronGate Capital Advisors, with new participation from DNV Ventures, TFX Capital, Beyond Earth Ventures, Nova Threshold, and Chris Morisoli, and existing investors RSquared VC and J2 Ventures, SkyFi said in a press release.

This investment will accelerate product development and enhance SkyFi’s technology, including its platform’s user interface and analytical tools. Additionally, the company plans to forge new partnerships with satellite operators to expand its on-demand data offerings and AI-enabled analytic capabilities for leading commercial and government customers worldwide.

SkyFi’s growing network of more than 50 geospatial imagery partners currently provides optical, synthetic aperture radar (SAR), hyperspectral and aerial imagery, as well as data analytics, to industries including defense, energy, finance, infrastructure and construction, environmental services, agriculture, insurance and mining, the press release said.

“Geospatial intelligence is essential not only for military and defense purposes but for commercial uses as well. From asset and supply chain monitoring, to insurance and real estate, to energy utilities, agriculture, and environmental protection, we believe that powerful insights from space should be available to everyone, not just a select few,” said Luke Fischer, CEO and cofounder of SkyFi. “This capital will allow us to scale our platform and empower more customers globally to leverage satellite data to solve critical challenges across various industries.”

“SkyFi is transforming how we access and use geospatial data by making satellite insights affordable, intuitive, and widely available,” said Laura Katzman, partner at Buoyant Ventures. “Their platform opens the door to critical applications in energy, agriculture, climate monitoring, disaster response, and defense.”