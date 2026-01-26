Gilmour secures $145 million to boost space capability

Gilmour Space Technologies has secured USD 145 million in private equity investment to support the next phase of growth in Australia’s domestic space capability. The Series E round was jointly led by the National Reconstruction Fund Corporation (NRFC) and Hostplus, with participation from Future Fund, Blackbird, Funds SA, HESTA, NGS Super, Main Sequence, QIC, and Brighter Super, Gilmour Space said in a media release.

Founded on the Gold Coast, Gilmour Space is building an end-to-end sovereign space capability spanning the design, manufacture, test, and launch of rockets and satellites in Australia.

“This investment reflects strong investor confidence in our team and in Australia’s ability to build and operate critical space infrastructure at home,” Gilmour Space Co-founder and CEO Adam Gilmour said. “We’ve reached important technical and business milestones. Our focus now is on delivering reliable and regular access to space for customers both at home and abroad.”

Proceeds from the raise will be used to support continued development and qualification of its Eris orbital launch vehicle, scale rocket and satellite manufacturing, expand test and launch infrastructure, and grow the company’s workforce, the media release said.