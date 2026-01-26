Aquila invests €5M in AI-based automation warehouse solution

Aquila, a Romanian FMCG distribution company, has announced the completion of a EUR 5 million investment in an advanced logistics operations automation solution at its Ilfov, Dragomiresti warehouse.

Through this automation project, Aquila takes a step toward faster and more accurate logistics operations, generating medium term competitive advantages through more efficient use of resources, reduced manual work, and optimized storage space, the company said in a news release.

“In a context where portfolio expansion and volume growth have increased the complexity of the logistics operations, investing in automation and Artificial Intelligence is a strategic decision for Aquila. We chose technologies that give us control, speed, and accuracy in deliveries, allowing us to scale volumes without proportional increases in resources, regardless of the market dynamics,” said Răzvan Bagherea, Organization and Human Resources Director, Aquila. “The implementation of the automation solution has significantly optimized warehouse operations and has generated direct benefits for service quality delivered to customers and for internal efficiency.”

A key element of the solution is the integration of Artificial Intelligence based vision systems, which identify products directly from images, without relying on labels or manual scanning, based on shape, color and visual characteristics, including cases where orientation or packaging shows minor differences, the news release said.