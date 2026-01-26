AMG LIVA to install Hybrid ESS at Aramco site in Saudi Arabia

Dutch company AMG Critical Materials N.V. has announced that its subsidiary, AMG LIVA, will install its industrial battery (Hybrid Energy Storage System) at Aramco’s Bulk Plant in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

LIVA’s Hybrid ESS is an ecosystem combining lithium-Ion and Vanadium Redox Flow batteries (VRFB) with artificial intelligence routines and self-learning algorithms to help increase efficiency, safety, reliability and lifetime of the batteries. The Hybrid ESS will be integrated into an existing solar plant at Aramco’s facility in Tabuk, according to a media release.

This initiative complements the strategy being developed by the IK Metals Reclamation and Catalyst Manufacturing Project, referred to as IK Supercenter. The IK Supercenter is a mega recycling facility and, pursuant to a joint venture between Shell & AMG Recycling B.V. together with their local partner, the United Company for Industry (UCI), the Advanced Circular Materials Company was formed to build the IK Supercenter.

This facility aims to target the recycling of metals, including vanadium concentrate from spent catalysts, and gasification ashes from Aramco’s Jazan Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle Plant. The IK Supercenter is set to include a vanadium electrolyte production plant that is expected to supply the Saudi vanadium flow battery market, supporting a fully integrated, made-in-KSA value chain, the media release said.