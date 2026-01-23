The world’s fastest drone is 3D-printed

The video below follows South African engineer and YouTuber Luke Maximo Bell and his father as they push their custom-built quadcopter, the Peregreen V4, to its limits in an attempt to reclaim the speed record from a rival team.

What sets this project apart is its accessibility. Rather than relying on specialised industrial tooling, the body of the Peregreen V4 is printed in one piece using a consumer-accessible Bambu Lab H2D 3D printer, combining a mix of materials to balance strength and aerodynamics.

The result? The drone hit an average verified speed of around 657 km/h (408 mph) across two runs in opposite directions — a figure that not only reclaimed the Guinness World Record but shows just how far (and fast) small-scale, open-platform engineering has come.

Throughout the video, Bell walks viewers through the design process: from choosing the right brushless motors and trimming propellers for top-end performance to polishing the body for reduced drag.

Luke’s father, Mike Bell, shares additional insight in the video below: