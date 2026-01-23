Thailand approves $2 billion PCB manufacturing investment

Thailand's investment board has approved an investment of about USD 2 billion by a joint venture led by Taiwan's PCB maker Zhen Ding Technology and Thailand's Saha Pattana Interholding.

ZDT, which has production bases in Taiwan and mainland China, had its first project in Thailand approved three years ago and began production in September last year, according to a report by Reuters.

The investment will boost Thailand's advanced electronics supply chain, board investment chief Narit Therdsteerasukdi said.