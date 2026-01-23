Texas Tech to build $24M clean room for chip development

Texas Tech University’s Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering will build a multipurpose clean-room facility after receiving a USD 12 million Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF) grant award. The university will match the state’s funding, bringing the total project award to USD 24 million, according to an online post.

Administered by the Texas CHIPS Office, a division within the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office in the Office of the Governor, TSIF grants may be awarded to Texas institutions of higher education for semiconductor research and projects and to business entities established in Texas to encourage economic development related to semiconductor manufacturing and design.

“We are grateful for the support of the Governor’s Office and the confidence it reflects in Texas Tech University,” said Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec. “This investment strengthens our ability to contribute to the state’s growing semiconductor ecosystem through research, innovation and workforce development. It also affirms the important role that higher education plays in advancing the competitiveness and economic strength of Texas.”

“This project represents a comprehensive integration of research infrastructure development, academic research and education across multiple levels,” said Changzhi Li, associate dean of research and graduate programs in Electrical & Computer Engineering, Whitacre College. “There will be research opportunities for students from diverse disciplines, including electrical and computer engineering, mechanical engineering, physics, chemistry and environmental science.”