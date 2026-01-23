NeoVolta launches US battery manufacturing platform

NeoVolta, a US-based energy technology company delivering scalable energy storage solutions, has announced the formation of NeoVolta Power, LLC, a joint venture established to develop a US battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturing platform in Pendergrass, Georgia.

The Georgia facility is designed for 2 GWh of initial annual production capacity, scalable to up to 8 GWh, and is expected to begin mass production in mid-2026. Located along the I-85 corridor, the facility will initially focus on prismatic-cell battery pack assembly and DC container integration, supporting approximately 89 production personnel at steady-state initial capacity, the company said in a press release.

“This transformative joint venture with PotisEdge and LONGi represents a major step forward for NeoVolta, positioning us as a vertically integrated leader in the fast-growing energy storage sector,” said Ardes Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of NeoVolta. “By launching domestic BESS manufacturing, we’re directly addressing surging demand in utility-scale and C&I markets, enabling scalable, reliable solutions for grid stability, peak load management, and high-growth applications.”

The joint venture brings together three complementary energy technology companies: NeoVolta, PotisEdge, and LONGi Green Energy. NeoVolta holds a 60% controlling interest in the joint venture, NeoVolta Power, LLC, and will oversee product strategy, commercialization, and customer engagement.

“PotisEdge is proud to partner with NeoVolta in building a U.S. battery manufacturing platform designed for scale and long-term growth,” said Minjie, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of PotisEdge. “As a minority owner, we are contributing our manufacturing experience, systems, and technical capabilities to support efficient execution and a successful production ramp for utility-scale and C&I energy storage solutions.”