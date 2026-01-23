NeoVolta launches US battery manufacturing platform
NeoVolta, a US-based energy technology company delivering scalable energy storage solutions, has announced the formation of NeoVolta Power, LLC, a joint venture established to develop a US battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturing platform in Pendergrass, Georgia.
The Georgia facility is designed for 2 GWh of initial annual production capacity, scalable to up to 8 GWh, and is expected to begin mass production in mid-2026. Located along the I-85 corridor, the facility will initially focus on prismatic-cell battery pack assembly and DC container integration, supporting approximately 89 production personnel at steady-state initial capacity, the company said in a press release.
“This transformative joint venture with PotisEdge and LONGi represents a major step forward for NeoVolta, positioning us as a vertically integrated leader in the fast-growing energy storage sector,” said Ardes Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of NeoVolta. “By launching domestic BESS manufacturing, we’re directly addressing surging demand in utility-scale and C&I markets, enabling scalable, reliable solutions for grid stability, peak load management, and high-growth applications.”
The joint venture brings together three complementary energy technology companies: NeoVolta, PotisEdge, and LONGi Green Energy. NeoVolta holds a 60% controlling interest in the joint venture, NeoVolta Power, LLC, and will oversee product strategy, commercialization, and customer engagement.
“PotisEdge is proud to partner with NeoVolta in building a U.S. battery manufacturing platform designed for scale and long-term growth,” said Minjie, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of PotisEdge. “As a minority owner, we are contributing our manufacturing experience, systems, and technical capabilities to support efficient execution and a successful production ramp for utility-scale and C&I energy storage solutions.”
“LONGi’s strategic expansion into energy storage reflects our commitment to delivering integrated, scalable clean-energy solutions,” said Eric Luo, Group Vice President and President of North America at LONGi Green Energy. “By aligning PotisEdge’s technology leadership with NeoVolta’s U.S. market expertise, this joint venture brings together complementary strengths to serve the next phase of growth in renewable energy infrastructure.”