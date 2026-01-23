Bharat Forge secures $32M contracts for military drones

Bharat Forge Limited (BFL) Aerospace Division has secured contracts worth approximately ₹3 billion (about USD 32 million) under the ongoing Emergency Procurement – VI (EP-VI) framework. These contracts are for the Indian Army and also for end use at the Indian Navy, covering a range of indigenous unmanned systems, including Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms and loitering munitions, the Pune-based company said in a press release.

The contracted platforms, Omega One, Omega Nine, Bayonet and Cleaver, are developed for India to meet urgent operational requirements across diverse terrains and mission profiles.

BFL’s unmanned portfolio is expanding, with advanced autonomy, artificial intelligence, and data driven decision making progressively integrated across platforms. These enhancements boost mission endurance, precision, survivability, and adaptability in contested and dynamic operational environments, the press release said.