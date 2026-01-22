Lego unveils platform with embedded electronics

At the core of the platform is the Lego Smart Brick, containing a custom-made chip measuring smaller than a standard Lego stud. The Danish company has managed to pack quite a bit into the brick in order to "bring play to life", including sensors, accelerometers, light sensing and a sound sensor as well as a miniature speaker driven by an onboard synthesiser, in addition to easy wireless charging.

Lego Smart Play also includes Smart Tags and Smart Minifigures, which are designed to interact with the Smart Brick in real time. All components are compatible with existing Lego bricks, allowing the electronic elements to be integrated into conventional builds.

The technology has been developed by Lego's Creative Play Lab and is described by the company as one of the most significant additions to the Lego system since the introduction of the minifigure in 1978. Lego states that the platform incorporates more than 20 patented technologies, including a custom-made chip developed specifically for the Smart Brick.

The first Smart Play-enabled products will be released under the Lego Star Wars licence.

Manufacturing partner Jabil confirmed its involvement in the project via a LinkedIn post, stating that it contributed manufacturing expertise to the production of the Smart Play bricks.