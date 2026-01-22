India’s Unbox Robotics raises $28 million in Series B

Unbox Robotics, an Indian supply chain robotics technology company, has announced that it has secured USD 28 million in Series B funding, led by ICICI Venture and Redstart Labs (Infoedge), with co-investment from F-Prime, 3one4 Capital, Navam Capital, Force Ventures, and other existing investors.

This funding round, comprising a mix of primary and secondary capital, will be utilized towards strengthening the leadership and engineering teams, accelerating new product development, and expanding market presence across India and select international markets, according to a press release.

Unbox Robotics designs and deploys modular robotic systems that enable faster, scalable, and more efficient order fulfilment for enterprises. Unbox Robotics’ platform combines proprietary swarm-intelligence software with modular 3D robotic sortation hardware, allowing large fleets of robots to coordinate dynamically and scale throughput with minimal fixed infrastructure, the press release said.

“The continued support of our existing investors and the addition of ICICI Venture as our lead investor and F-Prime joining the round from the US, strengthens our ability to scale faster,” Pramod Ghadge, Founder & CEO of Unbox Robotics, said. “With over 5x year-on-year growth and profitability, we’re now doubling down on scaling our products across key global markets. We plan to use this capital to build a world-class team, accelerate new product development, and expand our presence across key markets as demand for warehouse automation continues to grow.”

“We are pleased to partner with Unbox Robotics at this stage of their growth. The company has demonstrated strong execution, differentiated technology, and a clear understanding of customer needs in the logistics and intralogistics automation space,” Sharad Malpani, Director, ICICI Venture and Co-Head, IVen Amplifi Fund, said. “We believe Unbox Robotics is well positioned to play a leading role in enabling efficient, scalable warehouse operations in India and globally.”

“Unbox Robotics has demonstrated a clear ability to translate insight-led technical innovation into meaningful commercialization,” Vibhore Sharma, Director, Redstart Labs (Infoedge), said. “As the company enters its next phase, we look forward to supporting its continued progress.”