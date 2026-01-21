Matrix Electronics expands operations in Europe

According to the company, the new facility will feature state-of-the-art Laminate and Prepreg conversion equipment. Over the next quarter, Matrix Electronics' Engineering Team will begin installing automated equipment, targeting to have the facility fully operational by April 1st, 2026.

“Establishing physical infrastructure is a critical milestone in our expansion plans. The Matrix team is committed to providing our European customers with quick and reliable access to world-class Panasonic Circuit Board Materials. We will provide the same level of Customer Support and material pipeline, as we do from our North American locations,” says Jeff Cassell, Vice President of Sales, in a press release.