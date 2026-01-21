Jabil takes minority stake in EHT Semi

This collaboration combines Jabil’s manufacturing capabilities with EHT Semi’s power delivery technologies to address critical challenges in advanced semiconductor fabrication. EHT Semi specialises in matchless RF and tailored waveform pulsed DC power systems that deliver, what the company describes as, "unprecedented plasma stability and precision, unlocking new capabilities for high aspect ratio etch, atomic layer etch, and atomic layer deposition".

Under the collaboration, Jabil will contribute manufacturing capabilities for high-voltage and power systems, targeting semiconductor equipment manufacturers and fabrication facilities.

“This joint effort aligns with Jabil’s long-term strategy to expand our manufacturing portfolio of critical semiconductor technology,” said Travis Custer, SVP of Global Business Units, Semiconductor Capital Equipment, at Jabil, in a press release. “Leveraging our expertise in manufacturing high-voltage power systems, we can help EHT Semi deliver next-generation RF and pulsed-power solutions to global semiconductor leaders.”

EHT Semi is headquartered in Seattle and has been developing custom power products for research and commercial markets for more than 20 years. The company focuses on plasma generation and control technologies aimed at improving yield and process performance in semiconductor manufacturing.

The collaboration builds on Jabil’s recent expansion within power and thermal management systems for the semiconductor industry, including its acquisitions of Hanley Energy Group and Mikros Technologies. Jabil states that these combined capabilities are intended to support the delivery of SEMI-compliant power systems at scale for global equipment manufacturers and commercial customers