TNSC plans new facility for advanced electronics materials

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (TNSC), a Japanese industrial gas business company in the Nippon Sanso Holdings Group, has decided to construct a new facility, named the “Advanced Electronics Materials Development Building” to create innovative products and technologies aimed at enabling materials and handling technologies for advanced processes in the electronics industry. The facility is scheduled to be finished in March 2027, TNSC said.

Nippon Sanso Holdings Group aims to expand the electronics business as a key strategy in its mid-term management plan. The electronics industry continues to expand, driven by advances in a wide range of development technologies related to semiconductors. To create innovative and original new products in response to these technological advances, TNSC will construct the new facility, the company said.

“In TNSC’s electronics business, material gases — its core business — have come to involve a wide variety of atomic and chemical species as semiconductor manufacturing processes have evolved,” the company said. “At the new facility, TNSC will develop new process materials and related equipment, further strengthening our ability to provide solutions to customers’ challenges.”

TNSC also aims to accelerate the pace of technological development through collaboration with group companies.