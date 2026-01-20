Syracuse University secures $1M for thermal noise testbed

Syracuse University has secured USD 1,039,000 in federal funding to establish a Semiconductor Thermal Noise Testbed that will advance domestic semiconductor manufacturing capabilities while creating new job opportunities and strengthening the high-tech workforce in Central New York, the university said in an online post.

“It gives me great pride to deliver this federal funding to build on Syracuse University’s decades of leadership in thermal noise research while driving economic growth and creating new, good-paying jobs for Upstate New York’s growing semiconductor manufacturing hub,” US Senator Charles Schumer said.

“This investment in our domestic semiconductor workforce and manufacturing capacity will help to solidify Central New York as a leader in next-generation technologies,” US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said.

“This funding will drive discovery, help train the next generation of scientists and engineers and keep our region at the forefront of emerging technologies that matter to our local economy and America’s national security,” US Representative John Mannion said.

The testbed will focus on exploring the manufacturing and testing of ultra-low thermal noise materials for use in quantum sensing, fundamental science and semiconductor manufacturing.

“Using the semiconductor thermal noise testbed, Syracuse scientists and students will create new semiconductor-on-glass technologies to create ultra-precise measuring devices and advance state-of-the art semiconductor and quantum-optics technologies,” Syracuse University’s Vice President for Research Duncan Brown said. “This will allow us to engage industry partners, create new job opportunities and economic growth in our region and train students in skills needed by Micron and the chip industry.”

The project will advance knowledge of glass substrates and coatings to create technologies that will impact chips, photovoltaics and even astronomical observatories, the online post said.