Jabil acquires Hanley Energy Group

The all-cash transaction, completed on January 2, 2026, was valued at approximately USD 725 million, with an additional contingent consideration of up to USD 58 million tied to future revenue targets.

Hanley Energy Group, founded in 2009, operates from 13 locations worldwide, including its European headquarters in Stamullen, Ireland, and US headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia. The company designs, develops, supplies, installs, and commissions turnkey, mission-critical power and energy management solutions from the power grid to the data centre rack. The company employs around 850 staff.

Jabil said the acquisition will expand its rack-level data centre infrastructure capabilities, particularly in power and energy optimisation. Matt Crowley, Jabil’s Executive Vice President of Global Business Units, Intelligent Infrastructure, stated that Hanley’s expertise complements Jabil’s existing solutions.

Ed Bailey, Jabil’s SVP and Chief Technology Officer, Intelligent Infrastructure, highlighted the growing importance of data centre power management as AI adoption increases, noting that the acquisition aligns with Jabil’s strategy to support AI-focused data centre customers.