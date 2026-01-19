Zollner opens ISO Class 7 cleanroom facility in Thailand

Construction of the standalone cleanroom building began in June 2025 and was completed and certified within six months. According to the company, the separate structure enables tighter control of cleanroom logistics, assembly and packing processes.

The opening marks the first expansion at the site since Zollner acquired Bluechips Microhouse in July 2025. The facility is intended to support customers requiring higher levels of cleanliness and specialised manufacturing conditions.

Markus Aschenbrenner, member of Zollner’s managing board, said the expansion strengthens the group’s global manufacturing network and supports customers seeking international production capabilities.