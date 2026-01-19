VDL Groep acquires Dutch electronics company Sintecs

The Netherlands-based VDL Groep has acquired electronics engineering company Sintecs, a move that will allow VDL to further expand its position in high-quality electronics. This strategic move supports VDL’s ambition to offer customers a one-stop-shop partner solution for mechanics, software and electronics, VDL said in a press release.

Sintecs, a Dutch company based in Hengelo, designs complex digital electronics for customers in various high-tech industries, such as telecommunications, automotive, medical, energy and defence.

Sintecs stands for Signal Integrity Consultancy Services and was founded in 2000. The company has grown into an innovative player in electronics, designing and developing high-end electronics, including printed circuit boards (PCBs), embedded software and hardware for complex applications.

The company also offers specialised services and markets its own products under the Scalys brand name. Sintecs employs approximately 75 people, with 50 employees based in Hengelo and 25 in Vilnius (Lithuania). Its turnover in 2025 was EUR 8.5 million, the press release said.

“The acquisition by VDL feels like a natural and significant step forward for Sintecs and Scalys,” said Hans Klos, Founder of Sintecs. “With VDL’s knowledge, scale and technological strength, we can continue to deepen our expertise, innovate faster, and support our customers even better.”