Leonardo to acquire Enterprise Electronics Corporation

European aerospace and defence company Leonardo, through its subsidiary Leonardo US Corporation, has signed an agreement to acquire Enterprise Electronics Corporation (EEC), a US company specializing in developing, manufacturing and servicing weather radar instruments, and satellite receiving stations for meteorology, hydrology, research and aviation for applications in the military and civilian sector.

This acquisition will enhance Leonardo’s capabilities in the meteorological business, led by Leonardo Germany, and strengthen its position as a provider of turnkey environmental system solutions based on remote sensing applications by radar, lidar or satellite, according to a media release.

While EEC will continue to operate under its established name and brand identity, the acquisition will boost joint commercial positioning, leveraging the complementary nature of the two companies’ sales networks and the ability to offer integrated solutions in high-potential markets.

“EEC is an excellent strategic fit for Leonardo, complementing a unique portfolio of remote sensors covering any geographical or application need,” said Andrea Gaggelli, Managing Director of Leonardo Germany GmbH. “Weather radars, wind lidars or windshear detection systems are high-performance precision measuring devices for precipitation and wind that build the backbone of any kind of meteorological service and severe weather warning, becoming a strategic asset for all countries.”

“EEC is a long-established company whose radar systems incorporate cutting-edge technologies, including full solid-state transceivers as well as ultra-compact and cost-effective designs,” said Kurt Kleess, Vice President of Sales at EEC. “Combined with Leonardo’s radar, lidar and integrated software portfolio, this acquisition will accelerate growth — particularly in the US market, where EEC already holds a leading position. By integrating our service organizations, we will further enhance our global support capabilities.”

The closing of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2026, the media release said.