Trump imposes 25% tariff on some advanced AI chips

US President Donald Trump has imposed a 25% tariff on certain AI chips, such as the Nvidia H200 AI processor ​and AMD’s MI325X.

The proclamation issued by the White House follows an investigation under ‌Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, and is part of a broader effort to create incentives for chipmakers to produce more semiconductors in the US and decrease reliance on chip manufacturers in countries like Taiwan, according to a report by Reuters.

“The United States currently fully manufactures only approximately 10 percent of the chips it requires, making it heavily reliant on foreign supply chains,” the White House said in the proclamation.

The White House fact sheet also warned that Trump “may impose broader tariffs on imports of semiconductors and their derivative products” in the near future.

“We applaud President Trump’s decision to allow America’s chip industry to compete to support high-paying jobs and manufacturing in America,” Nvidia said in an emailed statement to TechCrunch. “Offering H200 to approved commercial customers, vetted by the Department of Commerce, strikes a thoughtful balance that is great for America.”

AMD said it complies “with all US export control laws and policies,” according to a report by CNN.com.