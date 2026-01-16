SRC wins $1M grant to create new electronics assembly line

SRC Technologies Group, a subsidiary of SRC Holdings Corp., has been awarded its second USD 1 million grant from Missouri State University’s Jordan Valley Innovation Center (JVIC).

This funding will support the creation of a new electronics assembly line that will strengthen SRC’s ability to serve a fast-growing range of industries that rely on electrified and digital equipment, according to a media release.

Work on the new assembly line will begin in early 2026, with completion expected in early 2027.

The investment will allow SRC Technologies to build a low-volume, high-mix circuit board assembly line — expanding its capacity to produce and remanufacture advanced electronics in-house. By insourcing assembly work that currently relies on external partners, SRC Technologies will enhance quality assurance, reduce lead times, and gain control over rising supply chain costs, the media release said.

“This grant puts advanced technology solutions right here in Springfield, MO [Missouri], rather than in overseas factories,” said Catherine Crockett, director of business development at SRC Technologies Group.

This project builds on SRC Technologies’ February 2025 initiative, which was supported by a USD 1 million JVIC grant, to harvest and reuse semiconductor chips. The new assembly line will allow those harvested components to be built into complete, fully functional electronic products, furthering SRC’s role as a national leader in sustainable, circular electronics manufacturing.