Siemens acquires Aster to advance PCB design engineering

Siemens has announced that it has acquired France’s Aster Technologies, a privately held PCB assembly (PCBA) test verification and engineering software company.

This strategic move integrates Aster’s advanced “shift-left” design for test (DFT) functionality directly into Siemens’ Xpedition software and Valor software — part of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software — establishing a comprehensive portfolio for electronic systems design, Siemens said in a press release.

The acquisition empowers customers with an integrated digital thread from PCB design engineering to manufacturing, enabling earlier defect detection, reduced costs, accelerated time-to-market and improved product quality and reliability.

Founded in 1993, and based in Cesson-Sévigné, France, Aster has established itself as a leading supplier of software tools for verifying, assembling and testing PCB assemblies for over 30 years. The company provides DFM physical design verification software solutions for PCB fabrication, assembly and test, alongside test coverage analysis and optimized test programming capabilities, the press release said.

“The addition of Aster Technologies is a game-changer for our customers in the PCB design and manufacturing space. By integrating Aster’s market-leading test engineering software, we are empowering our customers to optimize designs much earlier in the design cycle,” said AJ Incorvaia, senior vice president and general manager, electronic board systems at Siemens Digital Industries Software. “This can dramatically reduce costs, accelerate time-to-market and helps to ensure the highest levels of product quality and reliability.”