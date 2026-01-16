Inside Kioxia's flash memory megafab
Flash memory is something most of us only encounter at the very end of the supply chain — as a smartphone in our pocket, a USB stick in a drawer, or an SSD powering our laptop. A new video from Linus Tech Tips flips that perspective and takes viewers straight into the industrial reality behind modern storage.
The team visited Kioxia's Yokkaichi Plant in Japan — one of the world’s largest flash memory manufacturing sites. According to the video’s description, the facility spans an area comparable to roughly 98 soccer fields and relies heavily on state-of-the-art automation to keep production moving at scale.
The footage offers a rare look at what “advanced semiconductor manufacturing” actually means in practice: highly controlled clean environments, logistics systems designed for extreme precision, and factory-level automation supporting the production of flash memory that eventually ends up in consumer electronics as well as data center infrastructure.
It’s a reminder that the digital world is built on physical engineering, and that behind every tiny memory chip sits an enormous ecosystem of process control, cleanroom discipline, and industrial-scale manufacturing.