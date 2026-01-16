India’s Nash Energy commissions prismatic battery pack line

Indian company Nash Energy has commissioned a 2 GWh fully automated prismatic battery pack manufacturing line at its facility in Dobbaspet, Bengaluru.

The multi–form factor production line is capable of manufacturing battery packs ranging from 100 Ah to 314 Ah and represents the first phase of the company’s roadmap to establish a cumulative 10 GWh battery pack manufacturing capacity over the next five years, Nash Energy said.

The newly commissioned automated battery pack line will primarily cater to the BESS, electric vehicle, material handling equipment, and electric bus and truck segments.

Nash Energy is already mass-manufacturing LFP cells in India. Building on this foundation, and in addition to its existing R&D centre in Japan, the company is setting up a dedicated India Engineering Centre, it said.