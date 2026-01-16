Destinus secures €50 million commercial bank facility

Destinus, a European aerospace and defense company, has secured an EUR 50 million financing facility from Commerzbank, marking the company’s first commercial bank facility and supporting the next phase of its industrial expansion across Europe.

The Commerzbank facility complements EUR 140 million in recently completed convertible instruments and shareholder loans, following the company’s earlier equity financing. Together, these new financings build on more than EUR 200 million in previously raised equity, bringing Destinus’ total capital raised to nearly EUR 400 million to date, the company said.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Destinus is strengthening its role within the Dutch and broader European defense industrial base. With 750 engineers and specialists across Europe, the company combines AI-driven engineering, vertical integration, and large-scale production to design and manufacture autonomous systems and effectors at an industrial scale.

The new capital will accelerate the expansion of Destinus’ production lines, integration facilities, and testing infrastructure, enabling the company to supply scalable, cost-efficient autonomous systems that reinforce European defense readiness and strengthen sovereign industrial capacity across allied nations, Destinus said.