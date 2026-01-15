Ericsson announces major layoff plan in Sweden – 1,600 jobs at risk

According to Ericsson, the proposed staff reduction is linked to global initiatives aimed at improving the company’s cost position, while maintaining investments in technology leadership and the execution of its long-term strategy.

The company has initiated negotiations with the relevant Swedish trade unions.

Ericsson further states that initiatives to increase operational efficiency will continue across the group, but that these will not be communicated separately.

According to the company, the staff reduction is part of efforts to ensure the delivery of high-performing, programmable networks, with the aim of enabling increased service differentiation and new monetisation opportunities.

Ericsson’s Swedish organisation currently employs approximately 13,222 people, meaning that around 12% of the workforce could be affected by the notice. The company has not specified which types of roles or business areas in Sweden may be impacted by the proposed staff reduction.