Synspective bags Japan defence satellite constellation project

Synspective, a Tokyo-based provider of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite data and analytics solutions, has announced that it has won the Japan Ministry of Defense’s satellite constellation project. Synspective joins six partner companies, including Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc., Axelspace Corporation, and Mitsui Bussan Aerospace Co., Ltd.

This project uses a Private Finance Initiative (PFI) to build and operate a satellite constellation through private-sector leadership. The initiative aims to provide persistent imagery intelligence that strengthens Japan’s defense posture through enhanced situational awareness and reconnaissance capabilities, Synspective said.

As a representative company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation will establish a Special Purpose Company (SPC) with SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and proceed with preparations to finalize the contract with the Ministry of Defense.

As a partner company, Synspective will contribute satellite imagery data to the project. By working closely with all participating organizations, Synspective will help drive the project forward while strengthening national security and enhancing Japan’s industrial competitiveness, the company said.