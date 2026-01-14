Kimball to open new medical manufacturing facility

According to the company, the site will serve as a manufacturing and innovation hub focused on medical and life sciences production. The Indianapolis facility represents part of the company’s ongoing investments in its medical manufacturing operations.

Alongside the facility announcement, Kimball Electronics said it intends to rebrand as Kimball Solutions as the company marks its 65th anniversary. The rebrand is planned as a phased rollout across subsidiaries starting in July 2026, subject to corporate and regulatory approvals at each location. The parent company also plans to change its legal name to Kimball Solutions, Inc., pending approval from shareholders.

Chief Executive Officer Richard D. Phillips said the rebrand reflects an expansion of the company’s capabilities beyond traditional electronics manufacturing services. Kimball Electronics operates globally within the EMS and contract manufacturing organisation (CMO) segments, with a growing focus on medical manufacturing.

Randy Sible, general manager of the Indianapolis facility, said the new site will add manufacturing capacity and capabilities in the region and is intended to support future growth for both the company and its customers.